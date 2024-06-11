Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $160.34 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

