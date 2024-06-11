Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for J.Jill, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 164.09% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

J.Jill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In other news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

