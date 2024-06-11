Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ: BBCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2024 – Concrete Pumping had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Concrete Pumping had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Concrete Pumping was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/7/2024 – Concrete Pumping had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

