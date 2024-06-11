REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of REVG opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.69. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 585,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

