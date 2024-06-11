Reviewing Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epazz and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epazz N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epazz 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Epazz and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epazz and Intellinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epazz N/A N/A N/A ($10.80) 0.00 Intellinetics $17.21 million 1.64 $20,000.00 $0.06 114.50

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Epazz. Epazz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellinetics beats Epazz on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients. The company also provides AutoHire software, an interactive question, and online screening and ranking system; and Desk Flex software that allow businesses make use of office space restrictions by enabling employees to instantly access their workstation tools from various areas in and outside of the office. In addition, it offers Agent Power software, which provides information and tools for call centers to help enhance their workforce management; Integrated Plant Management Control software, a software system design for water and wastewater facility management; and CHMCi, an enterprise solution that includes tools to provide, manage, bill, and track behavioral healthcare and social services. Further, the company provides K9 Bytes, a point of sale (POS) software for pet care applications, such as pet boarding; daycare; grooming; training; and other pet care services, including dog walking and pet sitting. Its K9 Bytes products include scheduling, billing, retail inventory, and general POS capabilities comprising credit and debit card processing, collar printers, digital signature tablets, and biometric/fingerprint identification hardware. Epazz, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

