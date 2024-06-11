Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

