Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $12.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.32.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RITM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Rithm Capital Company Profile
Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rithm Capital
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.