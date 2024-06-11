RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.