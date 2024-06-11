Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Robert Half by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Robert Half by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

