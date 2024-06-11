ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.32. 9,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27.

Get ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.