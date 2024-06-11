Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.28 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

