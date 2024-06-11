Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,403 shares of company stock worth $4,262,858. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 572,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.