Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

ZVRA opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.96. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.