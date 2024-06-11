Roth Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lakeland Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

LAKE stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

