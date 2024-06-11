Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

RMT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

