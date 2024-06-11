Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONON. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of ONON opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ON by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,539,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

