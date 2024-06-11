Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $14,919,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

