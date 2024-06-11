Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of AGCO worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

