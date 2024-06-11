Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LW opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

