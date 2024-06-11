Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $50,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

