Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $453.76 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

