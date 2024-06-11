Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $140,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

