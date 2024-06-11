Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $276.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

