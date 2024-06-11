Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 680,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $50,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in AerCap by 7.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 67.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 35.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

