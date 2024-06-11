Sei Investments Co. Has $43.23 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

