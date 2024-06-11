Sei Investments Co. Has $43.81 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $43,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.