Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $17,156,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 895,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,409 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

