Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,752 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGFree Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Conagra Brands worth $52,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

CAG opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

