Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,752 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Conagra Brands worth $52,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

CAG opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

