Sei Investments Co. Sells 68,636 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Kimco Realty worth $48,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 296,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 262,502 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

