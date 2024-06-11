Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,794,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,599 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 475,973 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

