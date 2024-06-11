Senstar Technologies (SNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.

Shares of SNT stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, TheStreet cut Senstar Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

