ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $693.56 and last traded at $697.15. Approximately 263,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,287,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.81.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.