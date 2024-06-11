Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $801,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

