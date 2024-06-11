Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 514 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $897.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $949.23 and a 200 day moving average of $914.89.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.