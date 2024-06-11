Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

