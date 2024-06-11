Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:SKY opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

