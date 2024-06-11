Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $39.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 311.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 439.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,767,000 after acquiring an additional 717,972 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

