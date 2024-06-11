Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) versus JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Critical Contrast

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.08 $485.56 million $6.41 3.95 Skyworks Solutions $4.54 billion 3.31 $982.80 million $5.32 17.58

Skyworks Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81% Skyworks Solutions 18.85% 17.00% 12.48%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares JinkoSolar and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JinkoSolar pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. JinkoSolar pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. JinkoSolar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83 Skyworks Solutions 1 15 3 0 2.11

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $106.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats JinkoSolar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.