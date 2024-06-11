SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $904.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

