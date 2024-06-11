Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $63.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

