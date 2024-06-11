Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCGLY

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 7.9 %

SCGLY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.