SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 1.4%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 14,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 13,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

