Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XPL. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Solitario Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

XPL stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

