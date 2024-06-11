Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Solitario Resources Price Performance
SLR opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.29.
About Solitario Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solitario Resources
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Xpeng Nails Excellent Results on 62% Sales Growth with Margins
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.