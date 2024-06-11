Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) versus Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Critical Analysis

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 267.23%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Soluna.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.52 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.23 Soluna $30.53 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Digital and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Soluna N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Applied Digital beats Soluna on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

