Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,181 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 179,566 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

