SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $389.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

