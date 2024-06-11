STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 790,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 598,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

