Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

STGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

