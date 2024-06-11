State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 15,553 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AON were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91,019 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 89,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of AON by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.41. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

