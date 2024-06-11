State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 15,987 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $349.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

